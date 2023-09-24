Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Old Manning River Times building at Taree to become wellness centre

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work underway at the former Manning River Times office on the corner of Manning and Albert streets, Taree. Picture by Scott Calvin.
Work underway at the former Manning River Times office on the corner of Manning and Albert streets, Taree. Picture by Scott Calvin.

DESPITE some unforeseen delays, work on revitalising the old Manning River Times building in Manning Street, Taree should be finished by March/April 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.