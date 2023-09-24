DESPITE some unforeseen delays, work on revitalising the old Manning River Times building in Manning Street, Taree should be finished by March/April 2024.
Amanda Tate from LJ Hooker Taree said this.
The building was purchased by L J Hooker at auction in 2016, soon after the Times' relocated its office. Since then it has been unoccupied other than for occasional use for yoga classes.
The Times, then owned by the Boyce family of Taree, first moved into the building in 1899. The paper was printed on-site until the mid-1970s which there was a shift to offset printing.
As first reported in the Times in 2022, under the plan the building will be developed into a wellness centre.
This will comprise four components, consulting rooms for practitioners, an events room to be used as a yoga studio and to hire out for talks, seminars and events; an apothecary retail store which will sell healing items and a café.
Mrs Tate said there have been some changes to the original architect's plans and the developers are now awaiting for a construction certificate from MidCoast Council so the project can proceed.
She said some internal works have been carried out.
"We' cleaned out partitions and things like that,'' Mrs Tate said.
"That's as much as we can do at this stage. The only thing I'm worried about is that we haven't got to the floorboards in the old part of the building.
"We've ripped up carpet and a layer of vinyl and there's more vinyl there. It appears as though there's a few layers.''
She said old newspapers have been unearthed, some featuring Thursday Girls, which were a feature of the Times in the 1960s/70s and 80s and have caused some comment.
Mrs Tate said the café would have a newspaper theme. This would include historic photos of the Times, perhaps old newspapers, while the menus would be printed in newspaper style.
"We feel compelled to do something really special with the building," Mrs Tate previously told the Times
"It's a prominent corner in town so we have a huge responsibility to do something really nice that's going to hopefully be a show point on that corner and reinvigorate the old.''
Mrs Tate said despite the unexpected hurdles, the developers are still looking at a March/April 2024 completion.
"We're confident that will be the case,'' she said.
