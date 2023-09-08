On The Bench regulars Gary Bridge and Mick McDonald preview Sunday's first grade clash. Going into the semi-final series it looked a safe bet that Port City and Old Bar would play out the decider. Now there's a chance that neither could be involved, with Port City's season coming to an end last Saturday when they were upset by Macleay in the minor semi. Port Sharks then rocked Old Bar in the major semi the following day at Old Bar.