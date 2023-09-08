THIS is the penultimate weekend for this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
Old Bar Reserve will host the preliminary finals on Sunday, with the Pirates to meet Macleay Valley in the first grade match. Winner heads to Port Regional Stadium on Saturday, September 16 for the grand final showdown against Port Sharks.
On The Bench regulars Gary Bridge and Mick McDonald preview Sunday's first grade clash. Going into the semi-final series it looked a safe bet that Port City and Old Bar would play out the decider. Now there's a chance that neither could be involved, with Port City's season coming to an end last Saturday when they were upset by Macleay in the minor semi. Port Sharks then rocked Old Bar in the major semi the following day at Old Bar.
Bridgie, the former Balmain Tigers star, also gives his thoughts on how this weekend's semi-final round in the NRL.
On The Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers, kicks off at the regular time of 4pm today on the Manning River Times Facebook page.
