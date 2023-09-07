Manning River Times
64-year-old man arrested at Black Head for drug supply and cultivation

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 3:39pm
James Foster Drive, Black Head. Picture Google Earth.
A 64-year-old man has been charged and more than 3kg of cannabis allegedly seized following a police search at a property at Black Head, on the Mid North Coast, on September 6.

