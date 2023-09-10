The first Saturday of the month is a Running Day for the club.
We departed from the usual format for a change. That is, we did not employ our usual organised scenarios, but instead we just let members run their own locos and rolling stock.
There is a very broad range of types owned by members. This covers all of the Australian states and overseas from the US to the UK and Germany.
Having had a really good number of members there it was a very busy and interesting day.
We are in the process of a conversion on 'Wingham'. This enables for trains to run onto Wingham from the other layout Somerton. This is getting close to finish thanks to the work of Gordon Robbie, Noel Sawyer, Greg Spekking, Rolph Frieir and Joe Noyen. New member Peter Williamson has been conscripted to help with the electrical work.
Joe and Kevin Bambury are putting the finishing touches to the special layout for visiting children.
Members are now getting the chance to enjoy a curry lunch prepared by Glenn Buckman and Kevin Bambury. This started off as a bit of an experiment but has proved so popular to happen on special Saturdays and Wednesdays. Our cordon bleu chefs are also stretching to baking scones to serve with jam and cream.
On Wednesday, September 12 we will be hosting a visit from a group of three-year-olds. They are attendees of the Old Bar Early Learning Centre so this could be very interesting.
