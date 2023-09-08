Manning River Timessport
Tigers favoured in B-grade, underdogs in A-grade

By Mick McDonald
September 8 2023 - 11:00am
Tony Lewis will coach the Tigers A-grade men's side and captain-coach the B-grade team in Manning hockey grand finals this weekend.
VETERAN Tigers hockey coach Tony Lewis will be involved in two grand finals on Saturday where the expectations are vastly different.

