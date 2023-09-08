VETERAN Tigers hockey coach Tony Lewis will be involved in two grand finals on Saturday where the expectations are vastly different.
He'll be on the field in B-grade leading a Tigers side, the short odds favourite to win the premiership by accounting for Taree West. However, his A-grade men's side will be much-the-underdog for the clash against the powerful Sharks lineup.
Tigers A-grade have been the improvers this year and Lewis said a grand final starts with the score at 0-0.
"We've worked hard this year and deserve this opportunity,'' he said.
"We have a positive and united group and the workload at training is brilliant. A couple of tough seasons has made the players stronger, smarter and more resilient."
However, he agreed that Sharks are a formidable opponent.
"For two years they've been head and shoulders above the competition and they demolished Chatham 6-0 in the major semi-final a fortnight ago,'' he pointed out.
"We need to focus on what we can control and our attitude and discipline to stick at our allocated tasks.''
Lewis believes Sharks' strongest weapon is their ability to score from penalty corners.
"Our defence needs to be more positive and communicate stronger in order to break down Sharks' circle opportunities and therefore penalty corners,'' he said.
Lewis was at the helm when Tigers were the leading side in the men's competition. He knows that favouritism does carry extra pressure.
He said Tigers have a strong spine in Jordyn McIntosh, Nic Gollan and Kye Lewis, who have been outstanding this season.
"If our young players in their first A-grade grand final stand up it could lay the platform for an ambush,'' he said.
"We have some great youngsters on the rise including Ryan Withers, Max Todd, Rian Watkins and Jackson Moore.
"Their improvement has been incredible and they have put the work in every week.''
Goal keeper Sam Quince, 15, has played for NSW in three different teams this year.
"Sam is an outstanding prospect and a great young man,'' Lewis said.
"He had a few hard lessons early in the season, but he has stood up, learnt and worked had. He could have a major say in the outcome of the grand final and the whole team has his back no matter what."
Lewis will also prepare the Tigers B-grade men as captain-coach for the grand final at 3.30pm.
"The two Tigers teams are poles apart, given the A-grade boys aren't given much of a chance while the B-grade are defending premiers and are undefeated this season,'' he said.
Tigers will play Taree West in B-grade.
