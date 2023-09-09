The three-time Grammy-winner Soweto Gospel Choir's all-new concert 'Hope' is coming to Taree.
The concert, at Manning Entertainment Centre on Sunday, September 24, celebrates songs and anthems from the Freedom Movement of Nelson Mandela's South Africa, back to the Civil Rights Movements of Martin Luther King's 1950s America.
Formed to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music, the choir is dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music.
'Hope' opens with a rousing program of South African freedom songs, before the repertoire echoes down through time to the USA with beautiful renditions of the protest music of the Civil Rights Movement, including works by legendary artists James Brown, Sam Cooke, Stevie Wonder, and the one-and-only Aretha Franklin.
"We are so thrilled to be able to give our community the opportunity to experience this calibre of international performers at the MEC", MidCoast Council's manager libraries community and cultural services, Alex Mills said.
The choir is renowned for drawing the best talent from the many churches in and around Soweto.
They have collaborated and performed with the Eurythmics, Amy Winehouse, Peter Gabrielle, Josh Groban, Alicia Keyes, Bono, Queen Latifa, Diana Ross and Johnny Clegg.
The choir has toured the world performing at prestigious venues including Carnegie Hall, the Sydney Opera House, the Nelson Mandela Theatre and the Royal Festivals Hall in London.
They won Australia's prestigious performing arts award, the Helpmann Award in 2003 for 'Best Contemporary Music Concert'.
"Hope" is presented by MidCoast Council in association with Andrew Kay.
