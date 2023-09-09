Manning River Times
Soweto Gospel performs at Manning Entertainment Centre Taree

By Staff Reporters
September 9 2023 - 4:00pm
Madiba (Nelson Mandela) and Soweto Gospel Choir in 2008 - Picture CRuphin Coudyzer FPPSA.
The three-time Grammy-winner Soweto Gospel Choir's all-new concert 'Hope' is coming to Taree.

