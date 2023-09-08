Local member, Tanya Thompson understands all to well the challenges many families face when it comes to educating their children.
"Having come from a family that worked tirelessly to put three children through school, and now as a parent who has raised five daughters, I understand the financial strain that educational pursuits can place upon families," Mrs Thompson says.
To give local families a leg up as they navigate these confronting financial times, Mrs Thompson has initiated Kick Start Scholarship 2023, a $5000 package of educational and leisure vouchers.
The scholarship aims to recognise and support not only academic or sporting excellence but also a determination to excel beyond the confines of a classroom.
"This scholarship is not just about financial assistance, it's about opportunity," she said.
"It's a chance for a deserving student to embark on their educational journey with an added advantage, a head start towards a brighter future."
The scholarship is open to students living in the Myall Lakes electorate who are enrolled in Years 9-11 during the 2023 academic year.
The scholarship winner and runners-up will be chosen based on academic or sporting excellence, determination, application responses, and letters of recommendation.
The scholarship winner will receive a comprehensive package worth $5000 including:
In addition, Mrs Thompson is awarding five runner-up scholarships of $250 Officeworks vouchers.
Manning Valley Anglican College (MVAC) principal, Darren Parks was delighted with the scholarship program.
"MVAC is excited to hear that our local MP is offering scholarships to support local students in their academic endeavour," Mr Parks said.
Applicants are required to complete the official application form available on the Tanya Thompson's website.
The scholarship will open for applications from 9am, on Monday, September 11 and close on Friday, November 17. Successful recipients will be announced on December 8.
