Tigers upset the favoured Sharks side on that occasion, coming away with a 3-2 win.
Sharks coach Dave Moscatt promised his side won't make the same mistake in the Manning division one women's final on Saturday afternoon when they again tackle Tigers.
"We addressed that straight away when we played them in the major semi for the local comp a fortnight ago. We had a goal in the back of the net in the first couple of minutes,'' Moscatt said.
However, that eventually ended in a 1-1 draw after two lots of extra time, Sharks advancing first to the grand final as they finished higher on the ladder.
"We missed a few opportunities to put it to bed that game,'' Moscatt added.
"That's another area we'll be concentrating on this weekend.''
He said the chance to atone for the premier league loss will be a factor for his side this weekend.
"They're all pretty keen to make amends,'' Moscatt said.
"Losing the game didn't sit real well with them, especially after the season we've had.''
Moscatt said there hasn't been much between the two sides for the past two seasons.
"Last year I don't think we beat them at all,'' he said.
"We've been slowly building up this year. We're going to the grand final to win, not to lose.''
Sharks centre defender Chloe Neal was named the player of the year in the MNC premier league and she'll be a key in the grand final, Moscatt said.
"Emily McGillicuddy in goals has been great all year. A couple of our state masters representatives, Katrina Brown and Kristy Aldridge work hard and their experience is invaluable.''
He added that strikers Tilley Hunter and Cassie Saville are proven match winners.
Moscatt said premiership wins have been few and far between at top level for Sharks' women's teams..
"The boys are looking good for their grand final. We want to join them, that's for sure,'' he said.
"The girls are well rested and ready to go.''
