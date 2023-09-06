Manning River Timessport
Outsider Nora's Boy wins Million Dollar Chase regional final at Taree on his trainer's birthday

By Mick McDonald
September 6 2023 - 3:30pm
Winning trainer Shaun Gutherie with Nora's Boy after the Million Dollar Chase regional final raced at Taree greyhounds on Wednesday.
A $7000 winner's purse for taking out the regional final at Taree and a place in the semi-finals of the Million Dollar Chase proved to be the perfect 32nd birthday present for Lake Cathie greyhound trainer, Shaun Gutherie.

