A $7000 winner's purse for taking out the regional final at Taree and a place in the semi-finals of the Million Dollar Chase proved to be the perfect 32nd birthday present for Lake Cathie greyhound trainer, Shaun Gutherie.
Gutherie's starter, Nora's Boy ($11), was one of the outsiders in the field, however, he led all the way and then held off a late charge from second placed Sunshine Lily ($61) to claim first prize. Sunshine Lily is trained at Taree by Mitchell Jobson.
Hunter Valley trainer Tony Forbes finished third with Weffalee Shield ($4.40). The top three placegetters move through to the semi-finals to be run at Wentworth Park on October 6. Success there means a start in the $1 million final on October 13, also at Wentworth Park.
Both heat winners, Fat Boy's Dream ($.250 favourite) and Hurricane Fury ($3.70) finished at the tail of the field.
"He did it a bit tough in running last week,'' Gutherie said.
"It was much better today.''
Nora's Boy opened at $19 before starting at $11.
Gutherie was dismissive of his hopes of gaining a start in the October final, which is the richest greyhound race in the world.
"He runs okay around here,'' he said.
"But not down there, they'll be too strong - still, we're in there I suppose.''
Gutherie has been training "10 years on and off" and said this is by far his biggest win and a great reason to celebrate his birthday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.