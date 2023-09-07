Congratulations and vey best wishes to Jan and Colin Hayden of Tinonee who celebrate their golden wedding anniversary on September 8.
Jan and Colin have lived most of their life in the Tinonee district and some years ago moved into the township. I hope they have a wonderful day surrounded by their children and grandchildren, a day blessed with many happy memories.
Tinonee Historical Society has set the date for its next fundraising event. This will be a garage sale on Saturday, October 14.
They will have plenty of items for sale as it has been a while since the last one was held. The last sale day planned was washed out with the March rains.
At the recent annual general meeting, it was moved that admission fees be increased from $5 to $6 for adults, and children under 12 from $1 to $2. The family rate is $12 and concession card holder fee will be $5.
Next Monday, September 11 the school's intensive swimming program will commence for students in years 2, 3 and 4.
This program is well worth it and the lessons learnt will carry with them for the rest of their life.
The very popular "colour explosion" fun run is being held again on Friday, September 22 which is the last day of term three and this event is a fundraiser.
Enrolments for 2024 kindergarten students are still being taken, with the next orientation day to be held on Thursday, September 14 at 9.30am. If you would like more information please contact school office on 6553 1279.
Well done to the boys soccer team. They were overall winners after they played five games at Wingham Sporting Complex. They had a draw against Taree West, 3-0 win over Wingham Brush, 1-all draw with Wingham Public, 3-1 win over Chatham and 1-0 win against Old Bar.
Saturday, September 9 from 10am to 2pm, will see all hands on deck when Tinonee Rural Fire Service opens the station for the general public to see what they have, including new equipment, demonstrations and lots of free giveaways for the little ones plus a tasty barbecue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.