IT'LL be a day of grand finals at Taree Recreation Ground on Saturday with Manning Valley Netball and Manning Hockey Association both playing their last games for 2023.
Manning Netball's grand finals will be underway at 8.45 and this will culminate in the division one women's clash between Taree City Thunder and Wingham Warriors at noon.
The Manning senior hockey grand finals begin at 11am.when Sharks and Great Lakes clash in division three women.
Chatham and Wingham meet in C-grade men from 12.30 then division two women at 2pm when Wingham take on Sharks.
Tigers and Taree West will play out the B-grade men's game from 3.30.
The association played junior grand finals last Saturday. It was the first time the senior and junior matches have been decided on separate days.
Taree West won two of the three junior grades divisions 1 and 2, with Tigers the champions in division 3.
"Taree West's had a good year, winning two junior premierships while they're also in the men's B-grade grand final this weekend,'' Manning Hockey official Michelle Clarke said.
The Raiders also fielded division 1 women and A-grade men's sides for the first time in a number of seasons.
Meanwhile in Football Mid North Coast's Southern League Cundletown Jets clash with Wingham Warriors and Tuncurry-Forster Gold meet Taree Leopards in the women's grand final qualifiers at Cundletown on Friday night.
Junior grade and men's qualifying games will be at Wingham on Saturday.
In the men's fixtures champions Tuncurry-Forster Black play Pacific Palms then defending champions Wingham tackle Tuncurry-Forster Gold.
