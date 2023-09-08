Manning River Times
Home/News

Lansdowne and Coopernook RFS attend fire at Innes Lane

By Margaret Haddon
September 8 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire at Innes Lane, Coopernook. Picture Lansdowne RFS.
Fire at Innes Lane, Coopernook. Picture Lansdowne RFS.

Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade has recently attended a fire at Innes Lane with Coopernook 1 Rural Fire Brigade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.