Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade has recently attended a fire at Innes Lane with Coopernook 1 Rural Fire Brigade.
With help from the landowner, who put in some firebreaks, the fire was contained after a few hours. The only problem was a burning tree during the night but luckily it didn't ignite any nearby bush. Thanks everyone.
Note: Fire permits are now required across the Mid Coast district until March 2024.
If you are planning to burn off don't forget you need to give all your adjoining neighbours and your local fire authority a minimum of 24 hours' notice.
Schools are very quickly approaching the end of third term.
The last day of Term 3 is Friday, September 22. Schools will resume on Monday, October 9. There are no pupil free days at the beginning of fourth term, so all students and teachers return to school on the Monday.
Don't forget that Lansdowne School's OOSH is providing a vacation care service these holidays. The OOSH will be combining with Coopernook OOSH to offer some excellent activities over the holiday period. Please enrol with Lansdowne school's OOSH provider, Active OOSH, to make use of this service. You do not need to be a working parent to use this service.
A charity trivia night is being held on Saturday evening, September 16 at the Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall commencing at 6.30pm.
Questions will roll at 7pm sharp. It is $15 per person to play and $5 for supper.
Each table can choose a charity or "not for profit" organisation to represent, and the top three tables will have a percentage of the night's proceeds. First place 50 per cent, second place 30 per cent and third place 20 per cent.
So that tables can be arranged please confirm you are attending by emailing to kobefarm104@gmail.com. If you are a "table boss" one email from you will tell organisers who is on your table will suffice.
If you do not have a table or are coming along by yourself, you will be found some new mates to be teamed up with, just email the organisers.
Lansdowne Community Hall Markets will be held on Saturday, September 30 from 8am to noon. Stalls are available in the hall and in the surrounding grounds.
Come along and support our hall and check out the various stalls with cakes, slices, jams, jewellery, craft, produce, new and preloved items, and lots more.
Morning tea with delicious cakes and slices will be available as well as Ron's barbecue with the best sausage sandwiches with or without egg and bacon. Stall sites are only $10 or free for first time at the market.
The markets are held to raise funds to keep the hall in such good condition. For bookings and further information phone 6556 7146.
The Lansdowne Community Hall has planned a fun day for its Café for A Day next Wednesday, September 13.
Please come along and enjoy a very pleasant day with good, tasty food and great company
If you are new to the area please come along and meet your neighbours If you have something for "Show and Tell" bring it along to show everyone.
We have organised to have a few games to play with the chance to win a prize.
There will be a small charge of $5 to cover costs.
For bookings phone Rhonda Hardes on 0418 920 984 or Margaret Haddon on 6556 7146.
Coopernook Christmas in the Park will be held on December 9. Everyone is welcome to attend. More information closer to the date.
