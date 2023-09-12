Geoff said the perceived purpose of the rail line was to take trucks off the highway, as most imports to Tasmania came via Bell Bay, and the woodchip industry was growing. The log wagons were copied from those on the mainland and the rail bogies were changed to the Tasmania 3 foot 6 inches from the standard 4 foot 8 and a half inch gauge, so when a large piece of bark fell off a log and got under the bogie there was a derailment.

