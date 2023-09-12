Taree Probus Club members heard from Geoff Watman, a project engineer involved with earthmoving.
Geoff was born in Sydney in 1947. His parents were both school teachers, at the time stationed at Galargambone, an Aboriginal mission school in central NSW. After a few moves, in 1956 the family moved to Taree where his father was principal at Taree West Public School, and his mother, in late 1950s, was an art teacher at Taree High School.
Geoff completed his Leaving Certificate in 1963. At that stage Taree High was the only high school in the area, with students busing from Forster, Tuncurry, Bulahdelah and Wingham. There were 1400 students with five classes sitting the Leaving Certificate.
He was then awarded a cadetship with the Department of Main Roads (DMR), studying a full time engineering degree course at UNSW.
His first job was as an assistant works engineer with the DMR at Walcha in 1968, building the Oxley Highway east of Walcha to Mount Seaview.
From July 1969 to September 1970 Geoff was DMR works engineer at Bulahdelah in charge of highway construction and maintenance. He was involved with the approaches to the new concrete bridge near the Plough Inn Hotel, and raising the highway to above flood level.
In the following years to 1975 he held various engineering positions, including works engineer with the DMR at South Tamworth, New England highway construction and maintenance.
Between February 1971 and May 1973 Geoff was project engineer for the Bell Bay/Launceston Railway for Burgess/ White Joint Venture. His duties included full field control of 27 miles of railway line, seven bridges, 300 culverts and track laying. The contract was $9.5 million, a very large project at the time, involving 350 employees on site doing double shifts. The project was originally allowed five months, but went out to 18 months with added costs.
The project came about because of an election promise, Geoff explained. As Tasmania was seen as critical to the next federal election, the project was started before it was really ready to start, he said.
Due to time constraints the project was commenced at both ends and in the middle simultaneously, but it was discovered part way through that the three portions were not going to meet up. There was an 18 foot misstep at the point closest to Launceston.
Geoff said the perceived purpose of the rail line was to take trucks off the highway, as most imports to Tasmania came via Bell Bay, and the woodchip industry was growing. The log wagons were copied from those on the mainland and the rail bogies were changed to the Tasmania 3 foot 6 inches from the standard 4 foot 8 and a half inch gauge, so when a large piece of bark fell off a log and got under the bogie there was a derailment.
Geoff said he returned to this site on holidays in 2014 and was dismayed to see trees 800mm in diameter growing in the now disused tracks, millions of tax dollars wasted on an election promise.
Another huge project was clearing and providing access for a steel tower transmission line from Tallbingo, in the Snowy Mountains, to Tumut, Canberra West, Nerriga, Kangaroo Valley to Dapto Wes - a 150 metres wide easement for 260 miles plus a road to every tower site through State Forest and National Parks.
The same company was involved in a large excavation for a building extension at the naval base on South Head, with the specification that the excavated waste be dumped in the ocean. "Try and do that today."
Geoff returned to Taree in 1976. He set up up a civil construction company and started doing bridge work in the Manning and earthworks for major construction sites with his sons. These included Napier Grasslands (Goninan's) on Lansdown Road, Pacific Blue Metal at Possum Brush, Stocklands Forster, the Taree South service centre and Masters, now MidCooast Council's head office.
Many questions were asked of Geoff , very interesting hearing of his experiences.
Geoff was introduced by Jack May and thanked by Jim Stacey.
We had an enjoyable morning tea and chat morning at the Metro Diner, with 15 members, wives and partners joining together at this activity.
What is Probus?
Probus is all about fun and fellowship in retirement. There are clubs all over Australia providing retirees with the opportunity to connect socially, which is so important in today's world. All Probus clubs meet monthly, listening to interesting guest speakers and enjoy morning tea, lunch and activities and guest speakers.
Wives and partners are invited to come and join us next meeting on September 19 at Taree Railway Institute Bowling Club from 9.30, to hear from David Freeman and his wife who will be giving advice on obtaining access to age care.
New members would be most welcome to join our group and hear these speakers, any retired men who may be interested can phone president Alan on 6553 9298 or secretary Tony on 0407 524 282 for more details,
