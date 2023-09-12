Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree Probus Club meeting report

By Alan Green
September 12 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Stacey thanking guest speaker Geoff Watman at Taree Probus Club's recent meeting. Picture supplied
Jim Stacey thanking guest speaker Geoff Watman at Taree Probus Club's recent meeting. Picture supplied

Taree Probus Club members heard from Geoff Watman, a project engineer involved with earthmoving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.