TIGERS have been working hard on striker drills at training this week to improve their goal scoring capability going into this Saturday's Manning division one women's hockey grand final against Sharks.
Coach Janine Watts concedes her side's inability to find the net in recent weeks is a concern. The major semi-final against Sharks finished in a draw, with Sharks moving through to the grand final as they were the minor premiers.
Chatham last week pushed the final into extra time before Tigers took control.
Watts said she's at a loss as explain why her side can't complete.
"We have brilliant strikers,'' she said.
"They're making the chances, we're getting short corners, but we're just not finishing.
"That's something we've been working on this week. We have to get it right for the grand final.''
However, Watts did say the grand final was the first time Tigers had been able to field their best side this season against Sharks.
Tigers have an injury concern with centre back Paige Conley.
"Paige did her back in the final last week,'' Watts said.
"She could hardly move at training on Monday night."
Watts is confident Conley will recover. However, at this stage she hasn't made any contingency plans should Conley not play.
"I dunno,'' Watts replied when asked who would replace Conley if she is unable to take her spot.
"She'll be right. It's a grand final.''
Watts said Tigers will have to contain the Sharks' strikers, particularly Tilley Hunter, who has been outstanding this year.
"That's why we have to make the most of our goal scoring opportunities,'' she said.
Tigers are the defending premiers. Two players, sisters Abby and Lara Watts will be chasing their fifth successive premiership, having won three with Town and last season with Tigers.
The game will be underway from 5pm.
The Manning junior grand finals were decided last weekend. This is the first year the association has played junior grand finals separate to the seniors.
Taree West had a successful day, winning divisions one and two. Tigers took out division three.
