Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tigers need to take goal scoring chances in division one grand final

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 8 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tigers centre back Paige Conley is in doubt for the grand final due to a back injury, although coach Janine Watts insists she'll play.
Tigers centre back Paige Conley is in doubt for the grand final due to a back injury, although coach Janine Watts insists she'll play.

TIGERS have been working hard on striker drills at training this week to improve their goal scoring capability going into this Saturday's Manning division one women's hockey grand final against Sharks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.