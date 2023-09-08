Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Short priced Sharks set to claim premiership double

MM
By Mick McDonald
September 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Chivas on the attack for Sharks in the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final last month. Sharks will chase a premiership double on Saturday.
Blake Chivas on the attack for Sharks in the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final last month. Sharks will chase a premiership double on Saturday.

SHARKS will look to create club history by taking out the Mid North Coast Hockey League/men's A-grade premiership double on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.