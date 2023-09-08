SHARKS will look to create club history by taking out the Mid North Coast Hockey League/men's A-grade premiership double on Saturday.
This will help make up for last season's disappointment, when Sharks claimed one leg of the double by taking out the Manning premiership but were surprisingly beaten in the premier league decider.
"I think it was 2010 when Sharks last won the premier league,'' coach Scott Harry said.
"That game was on the Thursday night. They backed up for the A-grade grand final on the Saturday and got thrashed by Tigers.''
Tigers will be Sharks' opponents on Saturday after they defeated Chatham 1-0 in the final last weekend. However, Sharks will go into the match the shortest of favourites. After claiming the MNC title by defeating Tacking Point Thunder, they cruised through to the A-grade decider with a 6-0 result against Chatham in the major semi. Sharks weren't even at full strength on that day.
"We'll have a good hit out at training this week. We haven't had many games in the last few weeks, so it's not ideal, but we'll be okay,'' Harry said.
He said Sharks have no injury concerns.
"We haven't played any games, so how would we have injuries?" he said.
Harry is expecting Tigers to start strongly.
"They've had a couple of good games in the last couple of weeks and they always start really well. We're expecting to be down a couple in the first five or 10 minutes,'' he said.
"And grand finals are different games. Our girls showed that in the premier league grand final when they got away to a slow start... it can be hard to recover.
"We're not pre-empting anything, but if the boys hit their straps then we should be right.''
The men's A-grade grand final will be the last match on the program and is timed to start at 6.30.
Sharks and Great Lakes start the day at 11am in the women's division three decider. C-grade men featuring Chatham and Wingham will be underway from 12.30 with Wingham and Sharks clashing in the division two women at 2pm. The B-grade game between Tigers and Taree West hits off at 3,30.
