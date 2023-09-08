OLD Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys is confident his side will respond in the appropriate manner in Sunday's Group Three Rugby League preliminary final against Macleay Valley at Old Bar.
The Pirates were bruised and battered following last weekend's physical 24-10 major semi-final loss to Port Macquarie at Old Bar. Now they'll need to beat a confident Macleay side to earn another crack at the Sharks in the grand final on Saturday, September 16.
"We can't dwell on what happened last week,'' Worboys insisted.
"I think it's in our own best interests to put that behind us and concentrate on Sunday and the Mustangs. We know that wasn't us at our best against the Sharks, but now we'll shift our focus to this weekend.
"We're looking forward to Sunday and making amends.''
Worboys said the free-wheeling Macleay will present a different challenge to the structured Sharks.
"They're a totally different team and a totally different style of play,'' he said.
"We will have to shut down their half, Jack Walsh-McKiernan - he's a handy player and a lot of their play comes off him.''
Worboys agreed the Pirates will have to look closely at their forward rotation following the loss of Isaac Worboys and Will Clarke for the season. That's stretched the club's depth.
"That's something we addressed first thing on Sunday night, our rotation needs to be better,'' he said.
"But I think if we're winning and controlling the game then our forwards aren't tiring out as quick, especially our starting middles.''
Worboys said the Pirates became flustered in attack against the Sharks. The Pirates scored two tries late in the first half - one a smart individual effort by Worboys and the second from a perfectly weighted kick from Worboys that found John Stanley. They were held scoreless in the second half, trailing 12-10 for much of the stanza before the Sharks sealed the win with two late tries - both while Worboys was in the sin bin.
"We have to mix up our shape a bit,'' he said.
"Taking nothing away from the Sharks, but we were off our game last weekend. Our fluent attacking style just wasn't there.
"But that can be a positive - we were nowhere near our best but were in the game until .late. We're confident that when we are at our best we can beat anyone.
"We do need to get our attack sorted though.''
The Mustangs claimed a final berth by upsetting Port City 23-22 in the minor semi-final at Port Macquarie. This meant straight sets losses for the Breakers, a side that went into the finals series sharing premiership favouritism with the Pirates.
Worboys doesn't expect there'll be any changes from last week.
"A couple of the boys have physio appointments this week for a bit of maintenance, but I think everyone's right to go,'' he said.
The Pirates again carry the hopes for a southern premiership to break a northern decade-long northern stranglehold. Old Bar will be also looking for a second successive grand final appearance by accounting for the Mustangs.
Taree City's league tag side will meet Port Sharks in the final from 11am, with the first grade to kickoff at 2.30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.