Cattai Wetlands will be the venue for Bioblitz, a festival celebrating diversity, later this month.
The free nature festival, on Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23, has a jam-packed program with something for all ages and interests, from guided spotlight tours after dark, to dawn walks, frog tours, koala walks, birdwatching walks, dip-netting for invertebrates, vegetation surveys, and much more.
"The primary goal of a BioBlitz is to get an overall count of the plants, animals, fungi, and other organisms that live in a place," Mid Coast Council's manager natural systems, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"It brings together volunteer scientists, as well as families, students, teachers, and other members of the community.
"Bioblitz is a chance for us to showcase the amazing nature of the area we live in."
"From Friday evening through to Saturday afternoon, scientists and ecologists will be on hand in the Cattai wetlands to help community members experience nature like never before," Mr Tuckerman said.
At Bioblitz 'base camp', open 9am to 5pm on the Saturday, there'll be a variety of stalls where you can pick up free resources, learn about biodiversity and have a go at citizen science.
Koala detection dogs will be on hand to demonstrate their amazing skill at finding koalas.
There is still so much to learn, and community members can play a vital role in helping ecologists better understand the biodiversity in the area, Mr Tuckerman said.
The Bioblitz was identified in consultation with the community during the development of the 10-year action plan as part of the Manning River Coastal Management Program to help grow knowledge and inform future management actions.
"The Bioblitz is just one of the many ways we are turning that program into concrete actions," Mr Tuckerman said.
To find out more about the Bioblitz and to register to participate in an activity visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/BioBlitz
This program is supported by the NSW Government through its Coast and Estuary Program.
