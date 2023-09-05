Manning River Times
Riders from across NSW contest Johns River Endurance Horse Ride

By Staff Reporters
September 6 2023 - 9:00am
Mylie and Nash Wall riding in the junior division 80km. Nash, 10, was first on Tink. Photo: Animal Focus
THE Johns River Endurance Ride strongly supported by 94 entrants taking part in three events.

Local News

