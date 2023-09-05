On Saturday (September 2) a 20km event was held with 21 riders enjoying the beautiful Johns River trails.
At 6am on Sunday 42 riders set off for the 80km event which traversed the forests down to the river. Conditions were fantastic and the track had been recently mulched by forestry, so a cracking pace was set by the front runners.
Line honours went to young rider, Modena Schofield, on her fabulous Anglo-Arabian mare Forteleza Abbe Rose in 4 hours and 27 minutes. This combination won their division at the 160km Tom Quilty Cup earlier this year.
Modena is in her first year out of juniors (under 18), but she has already completed nearly 50 open rides and just under 5000km in endurance riding.
First middleweight was Clare Palmer, riding for the Flemingo Endurance team from the Northern Rivers area. Flemingo Tardis crossed the line in 4 hours and 38 minutes and also won the coveted best conditioned rug. They were riding with Clare Fleming on Flemingo Diego, who took out the best conditioned award in lightweight division.
First heavyweight was won by Ronnie Thomson on Ranjen Andre in 5 hours and 29 minutes. Northern Rivers rider Greg Lyon was second on Chingford Ashkalani placed second in 5 hours and 47 minutes and took out Best Conditioned Heavyweight.
The junior division in the 80km event had two 10 year olds competing. Nash Wall, was attempting his and his pony "Tink's" first 80km event. Not only did Nash and Tink finish first in 6 hours and 54 minutes, he also took out the best conditioned award and won the Zilco Encouragement Award.
Second junior was also another 10-year-old, Ruby Grace, who completed her second ride on Sharabel Kalarney, which had been previously ridden by Modena Schofield while in juniors. Third was another local Zone 6 rider attempting her first 80km ride, Holly Anderson, who got around in 8:30 on Malleegrove Ladakh with her mum, Karen.
The 80km completion rate was very high at 88.10 per cent. The veterans award went to local Zone 6 rider Shannen Thorsby, who was riding her Arabian stallion Kamikaze Golden Ace in his first 80km event. They completed in seventh placed lightweight division looking like they could go do it all again.
At 7am on Sunday the 40km ride took place and all 29 entries completed.
Entrants came from all over NSW to Johns River, aged from 10 to nearly 80.
"The Johns River Community Hall management, our wonderful volunteers, local RFS and the local sponsors all contributed to a successful event,'' Johns River Ride official Linda Henley said.
"We're already talking about next year so stay tuned.''
