SPORT. It's an important element in 11-year-old Quantaye Glass's otherwise largely silent world.
He's showing promise as both a sprinter and a longer distance runner as well playing rugby league.
Quantaye has qualified to compete at the NSW PSSA athletic championships in Sydney following the regional carnival held in Newcastle.
Showing his versatility he'll contest the under 11s 100, 200 and 800 metres along with the long jump and discus. He won all events at regional.
Quantaye is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner, earning a $50 open order at Iguana. He was nominated by Red Rovers Junior Rugby League Club.
He qualified for state last year, although he has added the long jump and discus to his repertoire since then. Quantaye missed out on a medal in 2022 so he's aiming to get on the podium this time around.
The 100 and 200 metres would appear to be his best chances.
Quantaye was born with profound hearing loss and has Cochlear hearing implants.
"He got the first one on the left when he was two years old,'' his mum, Raylene said.
"He had a hearing aid on the right at first. But then he got meningitis and that took his last bit of hearing on the right, so he had to have another operation.''
Quantaye needs a bit of assistance at the start of races.
"Someone stands behind him and when they fire the gun he gets tapped on the shoulder. Then he takes off,'' Raylene said.
That can put him at a disadvantage in the sprints, although so far he has managed.
He hasn't had any specialised training, other than some assistance at Chatham Public School.
"He just likes running,'' Raylene said.
"He doesn't really care how far, although he probably goes better in the sprints.''
Quantaye started playing rugby league with Red Rovers under 11s this season as a winger after having a couple of matches last season. He was an enthusiastic backyard player before that.
He uses his speed to great advantage, although, just like in athletics, he does need a bit of help from his friends.
"He has two cousins in the side and they tap him on the shoulder and point to where he has to stand,'' Rovers secretary Melissa Gee said.
"Quantaye's pretty good at tackling and running the ball.''
Taree-born South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell is his pinup player.
Raylene said sport is Quantaye's motivation.
"He's been through a lot,'' she said.
"Sport is what he really loves. It's his outlet, for sure.''
