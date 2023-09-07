Manning River Times
Sport an important part in Quantaye Glass's life

By Mick McDonald
September 8 2023 - 4:00am
Versatile young athlete Quantaye Glass from Chatham Public School will contest five events at the NSW primary schools championships in Sydney. Photo Scott Calvin.
SPORT. It's an important element in 11-year-old Quantaye Glass's otherwise largely silent world.

