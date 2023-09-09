Australia's strict surrogacy laws, expensive IVF and a lack of available adoptions make parenthood a pretty difficult achievement for thousands of couples wanting to start a family.
Every year these couples' dreams are shattered, faced with the heartbreaking realisation that starting a traditional family is not going to happen.
But, sometimes there is an answer to their dreams in the most unexpected quarters.
When Failford mum of two, Kellie Cary learned a family friend wasn't able to conceive she didn't hesitate to put her name forward.
"I said, I could do that," Kellie said.
But, not before speaking with her husband Andrew, who initially was understandably hesitant.
"He wondered if I could give the baby up once it was born," Kellie said.
But, Kellie determined she didn't want any more children and was more than happy with her family of two teenagers.
"I had absolutely no concerns," she said.
Using the couple's genetics, Kellie described herself merely as an 'oven'.
Everyone says how lucky Ash and Chris are to get their little baby, but I feel like I am the lucky one because I got to have my own babies when I wanted easily.- Surrogate mum, Kellie Cary
"I baked him, I did not make him."
The 40-year-old shared that she had enjoyed being pregnant, and had in the past boasted relatively easy births lasting between 4-5 hours.
However, she did have to confront a couple of symptoms not experienced in her previous pregnancies; reflux, nasal congestion and sore nipples.
After being reviewed by a fertility specialist, and counselling, the two couples embarked on their journey, with Kellie falling pregnant on the first trip to the clinic
Throughout her pregnancy Kellie was supported by her Forster-based obstetrician-gynecologist, Birgit Strong, had online support and reached out to Nabiac surrogate, Leonie McKinnon, who carried her best friend's baby.
"It is a whole world that people do not know about out there," she said.
"I feel infertility isn't talked about; there are about one in six women who have these issues.
"People can go through 8-10 (IVF) transfers and still not be successful."
"Women need to talk about it."
Ashlee Couper had know from a young age she would never carry a baby.
"If she didn't talk about it I wouldn't have know; you never know what that person is going through."
Kellie said Ashlee and her husband Chris were shocked when she offered to become their surrogate.
Only about 100 of the estimated 300,000 births in Australia each year are to surrogate mums.
"But, I feel it is becoming more accepted."
Kellie believed owning and operating her own business made her an almost ideal surrogate.
"It gave me flexibility."
Following birth of little James at Manning Base Hospital, Taree in early August, tears of celebration were shed by not only the 'four' parents, but the midwives and maternity staff.
And, Kellie was still in the birthing suite when she 'returned' to work answering emails and phone calls.
"It was a good recovery because I didn't have to feed a baby, and I was back in the office a week later.
"It is the best thing I have ever done, helping to create a family."
The Cary family will continued to be a constant presence in James' life, looking forward to watching him grow.
"Everyone says how lucky Ash and Chris are to get their little baby, but I feel like I am the lucky one because I got to have my own babies when I wanted easily.
"And I also feel lucky to be in a position to be able to do this for them with so much support from my husband, family and friends."
