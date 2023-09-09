THE sad end to a proud Manly ferry - MV North Head now aground and rotting in Cairns with an uncertain but very doubtful future.
The MV North Head (formerly SS Barrenjoey) was a ferry operated by the Port Jackson and Manly Steamship Company and its successors on the Manly service from 1913 until 1985.
The vessel was launched as Barrenjoey, a steamer and one of the six Binngarra-type Manly ferries which were built between 1905 and 1922. In 1951, she was converted to diesel-electric power, completely rebuilt and renamed North Head. She was removed from service in 1985 following the introduction of the Freshwater-class ferries. .
In 26 March 1987, North Head departed under its own steam for Hobart for use as a floating restaurant and convention centre. She underwent significant restoration; however, the venture failed. In 2000, it was sold and moved to Cairns to be used in the same manner. However, after the venture failed, the ship rotted in a Cairns dock until 2005, when it was sold on eBay to a landscape contractor, who dug a pit and put it in his front yard where she remains grounded and in deteriorating condition.
Is this anyway to treat a 110 year old lady, and big part of our transportation history?
I spent many hours on North Head travelling between Circular Quay and Manly. I have fond memories of this beautiful old ship.
The good news on the Manly ferry front is with an increase of 70 per cent in patronage last year there are calls to re-commission all four Freshwater class ferries. Great news for true Manly ferry lovers.
