In 26 March 1987, North Head departed under its own steam for Hobart for use as a floating restaurant and convention centre. She underwent significant restoration; however, the venture failed. In 2000, it was sold and moved to Cairns to be used in the same manner. However, after the venture failed, the ship rotted in a Cairns dock until 2005, when it was sold on eBay to a landscape contractor, who dug a pit and put it in his front yard where she remains grounded and in deteriorating condition.

