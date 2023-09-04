Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Speckle Park bull sells for record breaking price in Kempsey

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
September 4 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The moment that Andrew and Brooke Paff realised their Speckle Park bull had sold at a world record breaking price. Picture provided by Kempsey Stock and Land.
The moment that Andrew and Brooke Paff realised their Speckle Park bull had sold at a world record breaking price. Picture provided by Kempsey Stock and Land.

Born Ready Speckle Park Cattle owners are still taking in the news after their bull claimed a world record at the inaugural East Coast Speckle Park Sale at the Kempsey Showground Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.