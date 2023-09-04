Manning River Times
Naked and Nude Art Prize 2023 winner announced at Manning Regional Art Gallery

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 6 2023 - 8:42am, first published September 4 2023 - 6:00pm
"Companion 2" graphite on paper by artist Summer Aldis. Picture supplied.
Brisbane artists, Summer Aldis has won the Naked and Nude Art Prize 2023 for her artwork "Companion II", depicting a softly rendered body suspended and draped in fabric.

