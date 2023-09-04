Brisbane artists, Summer Aldis has won the Naked and Nude Art Prize 2023 for her artwork "Companion II", depicting a softly rendered body suspended and draped in fabric.
The winner of the acquisitive biennial prize was announced at exhibition launch at the Manning Regional Art Gallery on Saturday evening, September 2.
The Naked and Nude Art Prize is the only art award of its kind in Australia. It has attracted entries from across Australia and internationally, from artists at all stages of their careers and working in all mediums.
MidCoast Council's deputy mayor Cr Alan Tickle, said the gala opening was a huge success, with a number of artists travelling from far and wide to attend.
The theme 'Naked and Nude' is an evocative platform for creative inspiration, and artists delve into representations of the human form. With a history dating back to ancient times across many cultures, the exposed human figure is one the most enduring themes in the visual arts and remains relevant to artists across all disciplines.
('Companion II') it explores thematic elements such as time, memory, symbology, light and dark and reflects an artist whose attention to detail and precision is second to none.- Judge Lauretta Morton OAM
Announcing 'Companion II' as the winner, guest judge, Lauretta Morton OAM, Director of Newcastle Art Gallery commented that she found herself "continually lured back to Summer Aldis's large scale drawing."
"Through the artist's technically distilled and precise practice of drawing with graphite on paper it explores thematic elements such as time, memory, symbology, light and dark and reflects an artist whose attention to detail and precision is second to none."
Lauretta also highly commended an additional work, 'Languid Line 2' (oil on linen) by Jenny Rodgerson.
"We're inviting everyone to come and view the exhibition and participate in the 'People's Choice' award by nominating your favourite entry," Cr Tickle said.
"The Val Good Bequest People's Choice Prize of $2000 will be awarded at the conclusion of the exhibition, giving you a chance to have your say."
The lucrative event this year carries a $35,000 prize, with the winning entry acquired by the Friends of the Gallery. It has been donated to the Manning Regional Art Gallery permanent collection.
"We'd like to extend our thanks to Dr Philip Walkom and Mrs Dusty Walkom OAM, gallery patrons and major sponsors of the prize since its inception.
"We also continue to recognise the ongoing support sponsors make towards the prize," Cr Tickle said.
"Special mention must also be made in relation to the extraordinary volunteers who dedicate countless hours at the gallery to ensure that every exhibition runs smoothly."
Entry to the Naked and Nude Art Prize 2023 exhibition is free and continues until Sunday, October 15 at the Manning Regional Art Gallery.
For more information about the exhibition and other art gallery events, visit mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au and follow us on Facebook.
