Manning River Times
Home/News
Our People

MidCoast Council employee John Fenning reflects on 50 years on the job

By Staff Reporters
September 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MidCoast Council worker John Fenning. Picture supplied.
MidCoast Council worker John Fenning. Picture supplied.

It was a different time when John Fenning first started working for his local council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.