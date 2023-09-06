The residents of Coopernook enjoyed a great spring day for their latest Community Connect day.
Janine Friedrich, community recovery officer from Mid Coast Council, and Paula Christensen organised a barbecue breaky/lunch and locals provided Devonshire tea and cakes.
The creative workshop and kids' activities provided a relaxed space for families to connect with their neighbours and meet new community members.
"Thanks to Di Harvey, Charmaine, Karen, Greg, Jim, Cam, Aimee, Marian, Kat, Dorothy and Karen for huge effort on Sunday," Paula said. "And to Sharron Knight for her dedicated time in ensuring the Coopernook School of Arts Hall is maintained and cleaned for the community to enjoy.
"It's a wonderful thing to see children playing and creating and local community members enjoying a chat at their local hall."
The Community Connect Day was funded by MidCoast Council and the NSW Reconstruction Authority as a flood recovery event.
