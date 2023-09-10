Manning River Times
MidCoast Christian College athletes qualify for Combined Independent Schools state carnival

By Staff Reporters
September 11 2023 - 9:00am
MidCoast Christian School athletes at the state championship Lilly Van Der Kaaden, Grayce Haynes, Ivy Hoadley, Lillian Bennett, Jayde Roberts, Chloe Roberts.
MidCoast Christian College had success at the recent CSSA State Secondary Athletics Championships in Sydney with seven athletes finishing in top three positions and qualifying for the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) state championships.

