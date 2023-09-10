MidCoast Christian College had success at the recent CSSA State Secondary Athletics Championships in Sydney with seven athletes finishing in top three positions and qualifying for the Combined Independent Schools (CIS) state championships.
Twenty of the school's students competed at the championships after qualifying at the Hunter regional carnival earlier in the month. Seven of these students finished in top three positions, earning their spot at the CIS Championships in this month.
Taree Little Athletics coach Jenny Wyllie had been working with the students to refine technical skills and improve performances, and the results are a huge improvement from the previous year when just two students qualified for the CIS championships.
Ivy Hoadley, 13, won the girls 13 years javelin, breaking the CSSA state record with a throw of 31.53m. This was the first time Ivy had thrown a 500 gram javelin, which is heavier than the standard javelin for this age group.
Ivy qualified for the CIS championships for three additional events - finishing second in the long jump and shot put, and third in the discus.
Lillian Bennett, 14, won the 14 years girls 1500 metre run, and was third in the 800m, while in the same age group Lilly Van Der Kaaden won the shot put.
Jesse Glassop also qualified in two events, finishing second in the 17 years boys shot put and discus events.
Javelin throwers Timothy Avery, 15 and Aston Hayes, 17, both finished second in their events, and Jayde Roberts was third in the 13 years girls 400m.
The 12-14 years girls 4x100m relay team of Grayce Haynes (13), Chloe Roberts (14), Ivy Hoadley (13) and Lillian Bennett (14) narrowly missed qualifying for the CIS championships by 0.1 seconds, finishing fourth.
TWO MidCoast Christian College athletes have qualified for the state Combined Independent Schools (CIS) championship following the primary CSSA carnival held in Sydney.
Ella Johnston has been working hard with coach Jenny Wyllie to prepare for the CSSA State Primary carnival. It was her first trip to Sydney ever - and she had an amazing day, qualifying for CIS state in both of her events. She was first in the discus with a PB of around 7m. Ella threw a whopping 22.58m, almost 4m ahead of second place. She was also second in the shot put with a PB of around 1.5m.
William Coombe also qualified for CIS after he won the shot put with a fantastic throw of 11.37m.
Jenny Wyllie was recently named Little Athletics NSW coach of the year for 2023 for her coaching role at Taree Little Athletics. Registrations for Taree Little Athletics are currently open, and the athletics season kicks off with two Come and Try days on September 15 and 22 from 4.30pm at Taree Rec Grounds. For information contact Taree Little Athletics: tareeathletics@gmail.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.