Ella Johnston has been working hard with coach Jenny Wyllie to prepare for the CSSA State Primary carnival. It was her first trip to Sydney ever - and she had an amazing day, qualifying for CIS state in both of her events. She was first in the discus with a PB of around 7m. Ella threw a whopping 22.58m, almost 4m ahead of second place. She was also second in the shot put with a PB of around 1.5m.

