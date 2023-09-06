MIDCOAST Drag Racing Association will aim to hold two race days at Taree Airport in 2024.
The club held a second meeting for the year at Taree on Saturday, September 2 where a crowd of around 1200 turned out to see a program that included 164 races.
"We're pretty happy with how it went,'' association president Nathan Cooper said.
However, he said the crowd was down on the club's two previous events, held in October 2019 and February this year.
"There were a lot of other sport finals on around the area that probably contributed to that,'' he said.
"The first two we ran we had crowds around the 1500 mark. But otherwise it was a positive day.''
Mr Cooper said the program ran smoothly.
"We had no major breakages,'' he said.
"About half a dozen cars dropped off because of engine problems, but otherwise it was fine.''
He said the club hopes to race again in late February or early March then in October, adding the club would look to avoid early September and the clash with junior and senior sport finals.
"We'll have a debrief and see what we think works for us, but we want a six to eight month break between race days,'' he said.
Mr Cooper said claiming a race date isn't straight forward.
"We have to fit around other racing events,'' he said.
"We want to maximise our competitor entry and also ensure our committee can attend. It's not just a case of picking a date and saying let's go."
He pointed out that due to a lack of drag racing strips in NSW, competitors are willing to drive 'massive hours' to attend.
"We have to plan our dates so these people can turn up,'' he said.
He said 60 competitors were involved in Saturday's event. All had six runs each.
Mr Cooper added the weather was close to perfect.
"I'm glad we got a cooler day - it was sweltering for our first two events,'' he said.
Results were:
