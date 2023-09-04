They came in droves to the 2023 Killabakh Day in the Country, a reward for the 150 to 200 volunteers from the community who helps put the event together.
There was plenty to see and do, and all the food stalls had sold out by 1.30pm, but the attendance by Australian children's book character Grug was an absolute favourite, especially for his young fans.
Grug's creator and Killabakh local Ted Prior was a special guest, as was local author of Homegrown Healthy Living, Anna Axisa. Ted read to young members of the audience while Anna demonstrated how to prepare sauerkraut.
There was music from two stages, one with a country feel featuring Sweet and Swampy, Well n Good and local Garry Spicer, and the other located in the Kids Zone, with Songlines Music Studio singers and students providing entertainment all day.
As well there were stalls selling craft, jams, vegetables and other local produce, bric-a-brac, art displays and artists in residence, crafts displays and demonstrations and a myriad of fun events.
The annual Day in the Country, presented by the Killabakh Community Association, supports the maintenance of the community hall and the various community groups such the garden club, art group, games club, yoga classes, Landcare and Rural Fire Brigade.
The total amount raised on the "day" will be announced when the volunteers get together at a thank-you barbecue in the coming weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.