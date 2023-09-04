Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

First premiership for Wauchope Thunder

By Phil Wilkins
Updated September 4 2023 - 10:59am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WAUCHOPE Thunder have risen from their grave of last winter when they failed to muster sufficient players for a team to become the men's premiers of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union competition for 2023 at Taree Rugby Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.