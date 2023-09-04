WAUCHOPE Thunder have risen from their grave of last winter when they failed to muster sufficient players for a team to become the men's premiers of the Lower Mid North Coast rugby union competition for 2023 at Taree Rugby Park.
Wauchope diehards and stalwarts worked tirelessly in the off-season to reform the club and in the process of recruiting and rebuilding, they managed to sign as many as 36 players, whose quality was plain to behold as the Thunder outclassed the Manning River Ratz, five tries to one and 29-7, in the grand final on the Ratties' home ground.
The longer the game progressed, the better the Thunder performed as they extended their halftime lead from a fragile 7-0, running in another four tries through a dominant second half to eclipse the Ratz as no other club has achieved this season.
What made the triumph so splendid, drawing waves of chants of "Up there, Thunder!" and "Go you good things!" and rounds of hand clapping, was the manner in which coach Peter Daley transformed the game in the second half.
From the Ratz absolute domination of the lineout in the first half-hour saw coach Daley overcome this deficiency through slick rotation of three lineout men, transforming a major dilemma within his forward pack to become a force to gain command of this ball-winning requirement.
Where the Ratz gained domination of rival packs through the season was their strategy of fielding three or four heavyweight forwards in their scrum and pulverising opposition packs.
Wauchope's forwards' fitness enabled them to survive the battering and run out comprehensive winners, claiming eight lineouts in succession after halftime.
In my coverage of games within this rugby competition since it was resurrected in 2004, I have rarely if ever seen a larger crowd than that which attended the game on Saturday.
