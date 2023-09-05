This was up around $1000 on the corresponding match played at Port Macquarie in 2022 when Port City played Old Bar.
However, the gate for Saturday's minor semi-finals played at Port Macquarie was $4900, down on the 2022 takings.
Group Three has returned to a five team semi-final series this year for the first time since 2019. The 2022 series was reduced to four teams after wet weather resulted in the postponement of a number of games earlier in the year.
The 2021 premiership was abandoned in August, just before the start of the semi-finals, when the state returned to lockdown, while there was no competition in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Last Sunday's major semi-finals clashed with the under 13, 14, 15 and 16 junior league grand finals at Port Macquarie. Old Bar was represented in the under 15s and 16s at Port.
Under 11s and 12s boys and under 12s and 17s girl's junior grand finals were played at Tuncurry on Saturday.
Sunday's preliminary finals will be at Old Bar. Five clubs, Taree City (league tag), Port Sharks (reserve grade), Port City (under 18s), Macleay Valley (under 18s, reserve and first grade) and Old Bar (first grade) will be represented.
Grand finals will be at the Port Regional Stadium on Saturday, September 16. This is the second year the group has opted to play a Saturday grand final.
Matches will start at 11am on Sunday with the league tag between Taree City and Port Sharks. Under 18s featuring Port City and Macleay Valley will be underway from noon with reserve grade between Port Macquarie and Macleay Valley kicking off at 1pm. Old Bar and Macleay Valley will contest the first grade from 2.30.
Port City (league tag and reserve grade) and Port Sharks (first grade and under 18s) are already through to the grand finals.
