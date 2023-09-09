Manning River Times
Taree resident Doreen Simpson turns 100

By Staff Reporters
September 10 2023 - 4:00am
Doreen Simpson with her tiara and roses for her 100th birthday. Picture supplied.
Doreen Hazel Simpson celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by the people she loves.

