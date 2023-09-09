Doreen Hazel Simpson celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by the people she loves.
The celebration was hosted by her daughter Dianne, with Doreen's grandchildren and great grandchildren proudly in attendance.
A few dear friends also took the opportunity to see Doreen and share their fond memories.
Doreen frequently commented that "nothing could top this day". She was treated like the queen she is, complete with tiara for the occasion.
Many questioned whether she drank from the fountain of youth, as she continues to amaze everyone with her warmth and vitality.
Doreen was born in Paddington, NSW, on September 10, 1923, and was raised by her father, Allan Phillips and grandmother.
From her "dear old mum", Doreen carried on her love of roses and pearls. Her late husband, Alex took much pride in growing beautiful roses in their garden, for her to enjoy. Therefore, it was only fitting that her 100th birthday was "rose themed".
Doreen lived the family home at Lane Cove with her older sister Gwen, with whom she was extremely close and loved dearly.
A fond memory Doreen has shared over the years, is catching the train to and from work, entertaining passengers. Gwen wrote the music and Doreen played the mandolin for carriage singalongs, raising passenger sprits during the days of the Depression.
Stay close to your loved ones, enjoy family unity and work hard to enable to good life- Doreen Simpson on her secret to longevity
Doreen met her husband, Alex Simpson at the local dance local dance. During their courtship, Alex always "booked her for the last dance of the night so as to be the one to take her home."
They established a successful business together, a dry cleaning and laundry business called the Country Club, in Chatswood and Hornsby.
Meanwhile they raised their four children, including twins, in Middle Cove.
Upon retirement, Doreen and Alex returned to Alex's childhood countryside of Lansdowne in the Manning Valley. They went on to build a home on acreage and raised cattle at Killabakh.
Later they moved to Taree West, building another new home together.
When asked her secret of longevity, Doreen replied "Stay close to your loved ones, enjoy family unity and work hard to enable to good life."
Doreen and Alex loved their adventures of camping then ultimately caravanning, maintaining friendships along the way and embarking on a trip around Australia.
Life should be enjoyed- Doreen Simpson
Both shared a great passion for country ballroom dancing, with Alex generously providing the music for all to enjoy.
As Doreen commented, "I've enjoyed a full adventurous life and am grateful for all the happiness enjoyed with my family and friends."
Dianne thanked her daughter, Kirsten, for her generous support in commemorating this special celebration of 100 years. Kirsten made all the decorations, floral arrangements, bouquets and cake.
Kirsten says of her Nana: "She is the most beautiful, kind, humble and elegant lady I've ever had the honour of knowing. When I asked her secret to longevity and good health, she said 'A positive attitude. Life should be enjoyed'."
