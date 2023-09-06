Marlene Morrison has just celebrated her 90th birthday.
Marlene descends from a family that has been in the area since 1853 and was born Marlene Nelson to a farming family in Bohnock. Marlene moved away to Sydney to work for a bank but returned home to retire in 1992.
With the question of "what to do in her retirement" Marlene was encouraged to learn to play bridge by her neighbour Keith Marchant. Marlene has been playing bridge now for more than 30 years - a third of her life!
Old Bar Bridge Club put on an afternoon tea to celebrate Marlene's milestone.
Liz and Tim Shappere made a garland of 90 paper candles to drape around her shoulders as she was not able to blow out 90 real ones.
Like to join the club? Ring Jill on 0407 733-537. (Oh! You don't have to be 90!)
There have been some changes to businesses in Old Bar in recent months.
Michael, of Michael's Chinese Restaurant, moved to Sydney in March and the business, now known as Old Bar Chinese Restaurant and Take Away, is under new management. At this stage, the menu says the same but some changes are planned in the near future.
On July 1, Jieb became the new owner of Luriya's Thai Restaurant, having been owned and operated by Luriya and Herb Bethune. Jieb has kept the same menu for the time being but is planning to streamline it for the summer.
Also on July 1, Tim Farrell became the new owner of Buyi, the popular coffee spot near the pre-school. He also is planning a few changes in the future but it will still involve serving up great coffee.
A new business has also commenced at 51 Old Bar Road following the closure of Sand Dune and Co.
Old Bar Tattoo opened and is operated by Peter Gill, who has 15 years experience in the art. Originally from New Zealand, he is offering a wide range of designs to suit all tastes, including the weird.
