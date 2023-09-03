Old Bar didn't play badly and their defence for most of the match, was solid. But they were bustled into error in attack and lacked fluidity. However, they fought back from a 12-0 deficit to trail 12-10 at the break. Worboys scored a smart individual try to open their account and Zac Butler was online with the conversion. Worboys then produced a perfectly weighted kick for John Stanley to gather and score their second just before the break. The conversion attempt sailed wide.