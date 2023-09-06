Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Tim Wright of Nabiac Pharmacy says 60 day dispensing will kill free services pharmacies give to the public

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
September 7 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
60 day dispensing came into effect from September 1, 2023. Picture Shutterstock.
60 day dispensing came into effect from September 1, 2023. Picture Shutterstock.

Tim Wright of Nabiac Pharmacy says the government and the pharmacy industry need to shake hands and start again, when it comes to 60 day dispensing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.