Tim Wright of Nabiac Pharmacy says the government and the pharmacy industry need to shake hands and start again, when it comes to 60 day dispensing.
"I don't know why they're doing this, they've really stuffed up," he says.
"The implications are really wide ranging because of what we call cross subsidisation in pharmacies."
Cross subsidising is the practice of providing services to customers either free of charge or for a very low cost. Such services include giving advice or sometimes treatment for minor ailments including skin conditions, coughs, diarrhoea, ear ache, allergies and more. It also includes checking blood pressure, finger pricking tests for blood sugar levels, physically administering flu shots, making up medication packs such as Webster packs and deliveries.
Pharmacies are not obliged to provide these services, but many do so out of a sense of community mindedness.
"I love the community and I want to protect them," Tim says.
"Essentially here in Nabiac I've become like the poor man's doctor, which I'm very proud of, by the way. And I'm not here to take away from the GPs who I work with across the road because they work 70 hours a week. And not only that they dedicate their working lives. They both basically dedicate their lives to the community.
"I'm here to support them by doing all this stuff that is time consuming, so that every single minute I save by writing them a letter for the patient and how to fix the problem that they didn't know about, saves them those minutes because they're much more important to the health system and the community than my five minutes is.
"And that's going to go out the window if we are just reduced to being like a vending machine with humans in the middle."
He says with the introduction of 60 day dispensing, which came into effect on Friday, September 1, the loss of income to pharmacies will mean a loss of 20 per cent of staff across the country.
"And that extra staff allows us to do all the cross subsidisation."
While the stated goal of the 60 day dispensing policy is so patients don't have as many trips to the pharmacy and to have medicines on the list cost half as much, in reality, Tim says, most people aren't going to be saving that much anyway. One, because they will have to pay the pharmacy for previously cross-subsidised services or go to the doctor for those same service, and two, because of the Medicare Safety Net.
Tim estimates that seven out of 10 people won't save a dollar. The Safety Net is set at $263, once you have reached that amount during the year for medicine on the PBS, you get your medicines for free for the rest of the year.
"Locally, because of our health disadvantage and income disadvantage, 76 per cent of the PBS scripts we provided in December (2022) were for free. At the moment here, we're up to 56 per cent already (in August 2023).
In fact, Tim says, it will cost people in the end. Because cross-subsidisation services could cease, people will be forced to go to the doctor for minor ailments pharmacists would previously have attended to, or place further burden on the public health system by going to an emergency department because it's free.
"The reason I am contacting (the Manning River Times) is when Manning Base Hospital next makes the national news, (for) a massive increase in presentation and admissions and mortality, I want to be I was sleep at night because I care about people," Tim said.
