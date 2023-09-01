Manning River Times
Home/News
Council

The facility will be open every day from 10am-5pm and is free of charge

By Staff Reporters
September 1 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tuncurry water splash park open for the first weekend of spring
Tuncurry water splash park open for the first weekend of spring

Just in time for the first weekend of spring, and Fathers Day; the long awaited and much anticipated Tuncurry water playground is fully operational and open for everyone to enjoy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.