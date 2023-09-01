Tuncurry water splash park open for the first weekend of spring

Just in time for the first weekend of spring, and Fathers Day; the long awaited and much anticipated Tuncurry water playground is fully operational and open for everyone to enjoy.
MidCoast Council turned on the water and carried out the final testing stages on Friday, September 1.
The Tuncurry water playground is an all-age, all-ability water splash pad with a water slide, water tower and active water play equipment, and it is the first open space water playground of its size undertaken in the Mid-Coast.
The playground, designed with no standing water to exclude the need for lifeguards, will be open every day, all year round from 10am to 5pm and is free of charge to use.
