Two houses made of hemp have been built near Cattai Wetlands north of Taree

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
September 8 2023 - 4:30am
Architect Alan Smith and owner Barry Lambert inside one of the houses built from hempcrete. Picture by Julia Driscoll
Hemp - it's been used to make rope, textiles and clothes, paper and bioplastics, and hemp oil is used medicinally. And now, it's one of the newest materials to build houses.

