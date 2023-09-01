Life in the fast lane... again

Life after bushfires, COVID and floods is returning to normal, and it's a very busy life.
The past few years our choices have been limited. Even last year, life was very different with COVID restrictions still in place. Sports competitions were cancelled or condensed, travel was difficult, and community events in the main were put on hold.
How easy we forget all that, as we also forget the discomfort of mask wearing.
One of the final signs that the worst of COVID is behind us came this week with the news that cruise passengers could "wave goodbye to COVID restrictions."
2023 sport competitions have progressed pretty much unimpeded, hardly even a wet weekend. And now we are at the pointy end of our winter competitions.
Likewise community events are back in full swing. Heralding spring is the Killabkah Day in the Country today Saturday, followed by the Mount George Billy Cart Derby and spring fair. Taree Show is coming up too, followed by the Wingham Music Festival, Melbourne Cup day and the Taree Cup at Bushland Drive racecourses and then ... it's Christmas.
Spare a thought for Manning River Times photographer Scott Calvin.
This weekend alone he will be at the Killabakh Day in the Country (briefly, sorry organisers), the junior league grand final, the rugby union grand final (featuring the Manning Ratz) and the Group Three rugby league major semi-final (hosted by the Old Bar Pirates) which he and sports journalist Mick McDonald will be covering for other sites as well, and drag races at Taree Airport, plus a quick trip up the highway to Coopernook for the community event.
Last weekend he covered junior and senior football, junior league, tennis, netball, the Cruzers rod run, the Coopernook pub head shave, swimming and golf. Today's accompanying photo is from the swim league competition, featuring rivals Gators and Falcons facing off at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre.
There's plenty to see and do, so wherever the weekend finds you, enjoy.
And happy Fathers Day to all the dads. Read ACM journalist Garry Linnell's tribute to his dad, "Here's to the toughest bastard I know" HERE.
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
