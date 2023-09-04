Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Members of the community will be invited to join the group

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
September 4 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Aboriginal, Torres Straight Island and Australian flags. Picture Shutterstock.
The Aboriginal, Torres Straight Island and Australian flags. Picture Shutterstock.

A plan with a focus on strategic goals, projects and initiatives which recognises and respects Aboriginal culture and history, while at the same time reducing disadvantages experienced by the local Indigenous community has been endorsed by MidCoast Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.