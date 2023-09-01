JORDAN Worboys will be playing with Old Bar in next year's Group Three Rugby League competition, regardless of what transpires this season.
Worboys is the Pirates' co-captain-coach and will lead the side into Sunday's major semi-final against Port Sharks at Old Bar. The winner advances to the September 16 grand final and will also host the match.
However, he will be back on deck in 2024, he said on today's On The Bench segment. He revealed the players Old Bar signed this year from Papua New Guinea and Fiji will all also be back in 2024 in a boost for the club.
All this and more on today's On The Bench segment, kicking off on the Manning River Times Facebook page from 4pm.
On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers from Taree.
