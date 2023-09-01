How to optimise your website for local search engine ranking

This guide covers essential tips to help you get found by more customers in your area. Pictures Shutterstock

This is branded content.



In the era of smartphones, word-of-mouth and local ads aren't the only game-changers for businesses anymore. The role of online search in driving local commerce has surpassed traditional methods.

In fact, a whopping 97% of people turn to online searches to find a local business. More intriguing is that nearly half of all Google searches are for local information. So, if your business isn't visible in local searches, you might be losing a lot of potential visitors and customers.

This is where local search engine optimisation (SEO) can help. For example, you can improve your search engine ranking with Pursuit Digital. Remember, local SEO isn't just a buzzword; it's an essential strategy for maintaining relevance in your community.

So, let's venture into the exciting world of local SEO and unlock the top eight strategies to optimise your website for local search engine ranking.

1. Understanding Google My Business and its optimisation

Google My Business (GMB) is a free tool that allows businesses to manage their online presence on Google Search and Maps. GMB includes features that can help companies attract more customers, including:

A business profile: This includes your business name, address, phone number, website, hours of operation, and other relevant information.

Reviews: This allows customers to leave reviews of your business, which can help you attract new customers and build trust with existing customers.

Photos: This allows you to upload photos of your business, products, or services.

Posts: This allows you to share news, updates, and events with your customers.

Messaging: This allows you to communicate with customers directly through Google Messages.

Local SEO tips to help your business rank higher in search

Think of Google My Business as your online business card. It's a free tool that lets you manage how your business appears on Google Search and Maps. It displays your business name, location, operating hours, and customer reviews.

But first, you'd have to claim your listing. You can do this by visiting the Google My Business page, clicking 'Manage Now,' and following the guided setup. You'll be asked to input information about your business, including the name, address, and business category. Remember, accuracy is key.

Once you've claimed your listing, it's time to optimise. Here's how:

Update regularly: Like any online profile, keeping your information up to date is essential. Changes in your operating hours? New contact details? Make sure they're reflected here.

Use relevant keywords: When writing your business description, sprinkle in relevant keywords that potential customers might use when searching for your services. For instance, if you run a bakery in Sydney, you might include phrases like 'fresh pastries in Sydney' or 'Sydney's best finger buns.'

Leverage photos: Images can significantly enhance your listing. Upload high-quality photos of your products, services, and premises. According to Google, businesses with photos Images can significantly enhance your listing. Upload high-quality photos of your products, services, and premises. According to Google, businesses with photos receive 42% more requests for directions.

Respond to reviews: Positive or negative, all reviews deserve a response. This not only demonstrates you value customer feedback but also offers a chance to showcase your customer service skills.

Remember, a well-optimised Google My Business listing can significantly improve your visibility in local search results. It's a small effort for a big reward.

2. Using on-page SEO techniques for local SEO

On-page SEO is like the backbone of your website's visibility. It directly impacts how search engines perceive your site's relevance to a searcher's query. When optimised for local search, it can boost your chances of appearing in front of potential customers in your area.

Here's how:

Optimise with local keywords: The power of the right words cannot be overstated. Meta tags, descriptions, headers, and content enriched with local keywords not only speak to your audience but also to search engines. Say you run a pet store in Melbourne. Including terms like 'Melbourne pet supplies' or 'best pet store in Melbourne' in your website's text and metadata can improve your local search visibility.

Clear and easy website structure: A user-friendly website structure isn't just pleasing to the human eye. It's also loved by search engines. A site that's easy to navigate, with clearly defined pages for each product or service, sends positive signals to Google about user experience. This, in turn, can aid your local SEO efforts.

In the vast world of SEO, your on-page elements are the fine details. They might seem minute, but when done right, they play a significant role in driving your business towards local search success. Think of them as the seasoning that adds flavour to your website's overall SEO strategy.

3. Utilising local keywords

Local keywords serve as a roadmap that leads potential customers right to your business. They're location-specific phrases that users type into search engines. For example, 'Italian restaurant in Newcastle.' By integrating these local keywords into your website, you're telling search engines that your business is a perfect match for such localised searches.

Harnessing the power of local keywords starts with solid research. Here are some tips:

Understand your customers: Think about what terms your customers would use when looking for your services. Are they searching for 'Best pizza in Newcastle' or 'Late-night pizza Newcastle'? Understanding these nuances can make a difference.

Use keyword tools: Tools like Google Keyword Planner, Moz's Keyword Explorer, or Ahrefs can help you find local keywords relevant to your business.

Consider search volume and competition: High search volume is great, but the competition might be fierce. Balance is key - look for high-volume keywords with less competition when possible.

Incorporating local keywords effectively is like speaking the language of your potential customers. It's a strategic move that can significantly enhance your visibility in local searches, bringing your business closer to the locals who need it the most.

4. Managing reviews for better local SEO

Online reviews carry weight. They influence customer decisions and sway search engine rankings. In the eyes of search engines, a well-reviewed business translates into a trusted and valuable resource for users, thus improving its standing in local search results.

Below are some tips on how to encourage, manage, and respond to reviews.

Encourage reviews: A simple yet effective strategy is to ask. Politely encourage satisfied customers to leave reviews on platforms like Google My Business, Yelp, or your website.

Manage reviews: Regularly monitor your online reviews. This keeps you informed about what customers are saying about your business and helps identify any areas for improvement.

Respond to reviews: Respond promptly and professionally to all reviews, both positive and negative. A considerate response demonstrates excellent customer service and shows potential customers that you care.

Remember, online reviews are like public testimonials. The way you manage and respond to them can significantly impact your local SEO, customer relations, and overall reputation. So, always handle them with care and consideration.

5. Knowing the importance of mobile optimisation

In today's mobile-centric world, a significant portion of local searches are performed on smartphones. If your website isn't mobile-friendly, you could be missing out on a massive chunk of potential customers.

Below are some critical aspects of mobile optimisation:

Responsive design: Your website should look and function well on all devices, regardless of screen size. A responsive design ensures a seamless user experience.

Fast loading speed: Mobile users expect quick results. If your website doesn't load within a few seconds, visitors might abandon it and head over to a competitor.

Easy navigation: A mobile-optimised site should be easy to navigate, with a simple layout, clear calls-to-action, and a user-friendly menu.

Local information: Incorporate clear and easily accessible information about your location and contact details. A 'Click to Call' button or a map to your location can significantly enhance the mobile user's experience.

Local SEO tips to help your business rank higher in search

A mobile-friendly website isn't just preferred by users; it's also favoured by search engines. So, make sure your website caters to mobile users to maximise your local SEO potential.

6. Creating localised content

Localised content communicates to search engines that your website is relevant to local audiences. Additionally, it's an excellent way to engage your local customers, build relationships, and position your business as a part of the community.

Here are a few examples of localised content strategies:

Location-specific pages: If your business operates in multiple locations, having separate pages for each location, complete with locally tailored content, can improve visibility in local searches.

Blog posts: Create blog posts about local events, news, or any topic that's relevant to your local audience. These can help you rank for local keywords and show your community engagement.

Local partnerships: Collaborate with local businesses or organisations for guest posts or cross-promotion. This collaboration not only boosts local relevance but also expands your reach.

User-generated content: Encourage customers to share their experiences with your business. This could be through reviews, photos, or testimonials, providing authentic, local-focused content.

Creating localised content is like speaking the language of your community. It's a strategic move that boosts your local relevance and provides a competitive edge in local search results. So, think local when planning your content strategy.

7. Leveraging social media for local SEO

While social media may not directly impact search engine rankings, it plays a pivotal role in local SEO. It helps increase brand visibility, encourages user engagement, and drives traffic to your website, all of which indirectly influence your standing in local search results.

Here are a few ways to optimise social media for local visibility:

Complete your profiles: Fill out your social media profiles completely, ensuring your business name, address, and phone number (NAP) are consistent with your website and online directories.

Post regularly: Regular updates not only engage your followers but also signal to search engines that your business is active and relevant.

Engage with followers: Reply to comments, answer questions, and engage in discussions. This interaction builds relationships and encourages user-generated content.

Promote local events: Show your local involvement by promoting local events, participating in local discussions, or partnering with local businesses.

Leveraging social media for local SEO is all about engagement and visibility. So, get active, get social, and let your business shine in the local community.

8. Tracking your local SEO performance

Local SEO isn't a set-it-and-forget-it endeavour. It requires constant monitoring and adjustment to stay on top of search engine algorithms and your competition. By keeping track of your performance, you can identify what's working and what's not. You can then make strategic tweaks to optimise results.

There are tools you can use to track your local SEO performance. Here are a few:

Google Analytics: This free tool provides valuable insights into your website's traffic, user behaviour, and much more.

Google Search Console: It allows you to monitor your website's presence in Google's SERP and understand how Google views your site.

SEMrush: This comprehensive SEO tool offers features for keyword research, backlink analysis, and local SEO tracking, among others.

Remember, tracking your local SEO performance isn't just about collecting data. It's about interpreting and using that data to drive actionable strategies and improve digital marketing.

Conclusion

Mastering local SEO is akin to embarking on an ongoing journey of optimisation, tracking, learning, and adaptation. Through strategic efforts such as optimising your Google My Business listing, refining on-page SEO, creating localised content, harnessing the power of social media, and tracking your local SEO performance, you can heighten your business's visibility within your immediate locale.

The emphasis on managing online reviews effectively and astutely utilising local keywords further underscores the multifaceted nature of local SEO.