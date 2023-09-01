Local SEO tips to help your business rank higher in search

This is branded content.
In the era of smartphones, word-of-mouth and local ads aren't the only game-changers for businesses anymore. The role of online search in driving local commerce has surpassed traditional methods.
In fact, a whopping 97% of people turn to online searches to find a local business. More intriguing is that nearly half of all Google searches are for local information. So, if your business isn't visible in local searches, you might be losing a lot of potential visitors and customers.
This is where local search engine optimisation (SEO) can help. For example, you can improve your search engine ranking with Pursuit Digital. Remember, local SEO isn't just a buzzword; it's an essential strategy for maintaining relevance in your community.
So, let's venture into the exciting world of local SEO and unlock the top eight strategies to optimise your website for local search engine ranking.
1. Understanding Google My Business and its optimisation
Google My Business (GMB) is a free tool that allows businesses to manage their online presence on Google Search and Maps. GMB includes features that can help companies attract more customers, including:
Think of Google My Business as your online business card. It's a free tool that lets you manage how your business appears on Google Search and Maps. It displays your business name, location, operating hours, and customer reviews.
But first, you'd have to claim your listing. You can do this by visiting the Google My Business page, clicking 'Manage Now,' and following the guided setup. You'll be asked to input information about your business, including the name, address, and business category. Remember, accuracy is key.
Once you've claimed your listing, it's time to optimise. Here's how:
Remember, a well-optimised Google My Business listing can significantly improve your visibility in local search results. It's a small effort for a big reward.
2. Using on-page SEO techniques for local SEO
On-page SEO is like the backbone of your website's visibility. It directly impacts how search engines perceive your site's relevance to a searcher's query. When optimised for local search, it can boost your chances of appearing in front of potential customers in your area.
Here's how:
In the vast world of SEO, your on-page elements are the fine details. They might seem minute, but when done right, they play a significant role in driving your business towards local search success. Think of them as the seasoning that adds flavour to your website's overall SEO strategy.
3. Utilising local keywords
Local keywords serve as a roadmap that leads potential customers right to your business. They're location-specific phrases that users type into search engines. For example, 'Italian restaurant in Newcastle.' By integrating these local keywords into your website, you're telling search engines that your business is a perfect match for such localised searches.
Harnessing the power of local keywords starts with solid research. Here are some tips:
Incorporating local keywords effectively is like speaking the language of your potential customers. It's a strategic move that can significantly enhance your visibility in local searches, bringing your business closer to the locals who need it the most.
4. Managing reviews for better local SEO
Online reviews carry weight. They influence customer decisions and sway search engine rankings. In the eyes of search engines, a well-reviewed business translates into a trusted and valuable resource for users, thus improving its standing in local search results.
Below are some tips on how to encourage, manage, and respond to reviews.
Remember, online reviews are like public testimonials. The way you manage and respond to them can significantly impact your local SEO, customer relations, and overall reputation. So, always handle them with care and consideration.
5. Knowing the importance of mobile optimisation
In today's mobile-centric world, a significant portion of local searches are performed on smartphones. If your website isn't mobile-friendly, you could be missing out on a massive chunk of potential customers.
Below are some critical aspects of mobile optimisation:
A mobile-friendly website isn't just preferred by users; it's also favoured by search engines. So, make sure your website caters to mobile users to maximise your local SEO potential.
6. Creating localised content
Localised content communicates to search engines that your website is relevant to local audiences. Additionally, it's an excellent way to engage your local customers, build relationships, and position your business as a part of the community.
Here are a few examples of localised content strategies:
Creating localised content is like speaking the language of your community. It's a strategic move that boosts your local relevance and provides a competitive edge in local search results. So, think local when planning your content strategy.
7. Leveraging social media for local SEO
While social media may not directly impact search engine rankings, it plays a pivotal role in local SEO. It helps increase brand visibility, encourages user engagement, and drives traffic to your website, all of which indirectly influence your standing in local search results.
Here are a few ways to optimise social media for local visibility:
Leveraging social media for local SEO is all about engagement and visibility. So, get active, get social, and let your business shine in the local community.
8. Tracking your local SEO performance
Local SEO isn't a set-it-and-forget-it endeavour. It requires constant monitoring and adjustment to stay on top of search engine algorithms and your competition. By keeping track of your performance, you can identify what's working and what's not. You can then make strategic tweaks to optimise results.
There are tools you can use to track your local SEO performance. Here are a few:
Remember, tracking your local SEO performance isn't just about collecting data. It's about interpreting and using that data to drive actionable strategies and improve digital marketing.
Conclusion
Mastering local SEO is akin to embarking on an ongoing journey of optimisation, tracking, learning, and adaptation. Through strategic efforts such as optimising your Google My Business listing, refining on-page SEO, creating localised content, harnessing the power of social media, and tracking your local SEO performance, you can heighten your business's visibility within your immediate locale.
The emphasis on managing online reviews effectively and astutely utilising local keywords further underscores the multifaceted nature of local SEO.
The path to successful local SEO is a commitment to understanding and navigating its complexities. The journey may be challenging, but the rewards are certainly worthwhile.