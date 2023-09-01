Manning River Timessport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Manning Ratz win rugby union premiership 2020 | Photos, Video

By Scott Calvin
Updated September 1 2023 - 10:51am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWENTY five years of blood, sweat and anguish disappeared in the Manning River Ratz's slipstream on Saturday as they overcame the Wallamba Bulls to become the kings of rugby union in the Manning Valley and far beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.