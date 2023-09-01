TWENTY five years of blood, sweat and anguish disappeared in the Manning River Ratz's slipstream on Saturday as they overcame the Wallamba Bulls to become the kings of rugby union in the Manning Valley and far beyond.
In their finest year, the Ratz claimed the Kennards Hire Lower Mid North Coast minor premiership and club championship before cracking the resistance of the Bulls and, for the first time in their history, bearing the premiership shield around Taree Rugby Park.
Unbeaten and unbroken through this most wretched of pandemic winters, the Ratz proved too strong for the Wallamba Bulls at their "Rat Trap" headquarters, winning 27-15.
With referee Greg Boyer's final whistle, the ground erupted in an explosion of dancing women in pink finery, groups of men unashamedly embracing and children just being joyous children, wondering what the fuss was about.
Ever the realist, Danial Stone, co-coach of the Ratz with Jake Maurirere, lamented with a grin: "One of our worst games we've played for a long time, but we achieved it."
And for an hour, the Bulls appeared to have the pace and ball-possession to transform the Ratz' season into a final day disaster.
It was only when slick Ratz' winger, Clint Walker intruded into the Bulls' back line, snared the midfield pass and raced 55 metres for the intercept try that the Ratz knew they were safely home.
It was typical grand final rugby, hard, remorseless, riveting stuff, Jared Wooster and the Rees brothers, David and Steven, buried in the thick of the forward hurly-burly, winning possession for their polished halfback pair of Toby De Stefano and Ricky Campbell.
Pleasingly, captain Sam Hartnett and centre Casey Bruwyn, two frustrated observers in recent weeks, took part in the competition's deciding game. They returned to share the glory off the bench.
In past winters, the Ratz were fierce warriors, only too willing to discard rugby halos for a back street brawl. In more recent times, under the admirable presidency of Jim Boyce, the King Rat with the Welsh accent, the Ratz have brought credit and respect to the club.
Last Saturday, the Ratz emerged as the new champions with pride. Quietly, let it be said, they finished the winter drinking champagne and smelling like roses.
