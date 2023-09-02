Manning River Times
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

More than 2000 dwellings could ease the housing shortage

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
September 2 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of the north Tuncurry housing project. Picture supplied.
An artist's impression of the north Tuncurry housing project. Picture supplied.

Landcom, the state government body behind the North Tuncurry Urban Released Area (NTURA) project, has assured at least 10 per cent of the planned 2100 dwellings will be earmarked 'affordable housing'.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.