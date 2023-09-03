The Australian Museums and Galleries Association (AMaGA) Mid North Coast Chapter will launch its latest project Journeys Mid North Coast on Monday, September 4 at St Thomas' Anglican Church, Port Macquarie.
The launch coincides with NSW History Week (September 2 to 10). This year's theme is Voices from the Past.
The Journeys Mid North Coast online exhibition amplifies objects and stories from Mid North Coast museums and collections, and the many NSW State Heritage and other historic places they are associated with.
Much of the background work for the project was completed by community museum volunteers from cities and towns across the region, including Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Dorrigo, Nambucca, Bowraville, South West Rocks, Kempsey, Port Macquarie, Laurieton, Tinonee, Tuncurry and Wingham.
"Journeys Mid North Coast is a new online exhibition showcasing some of the region's special objects, unique collections, surprising stories and significant places," Debbie Sommers, from AMaGA Mid North Coast Chapter said.
"The exhibition focuses on objects and their stories within the broad context of journeys, and encourages viewers to further visit, explore, learn and discover more about the rich heritage of our wonderful part of NSW", Ms Sommers said.
"Our region has many little-known places on the State Heritage Register and many community museums with National, State and locally significant cultural and moveable heritage collections. The Journeys project has where possible, connected and reconnected moveable heritage items back to place", says Ms Sommers.
The project has been a collaboration with the many community organisations responsible for caring for our region's heritage and collections, and making them and their stories more accessible to everyone. Most importantly Journeys Mid North Coast will encourage cultural tourists to visit our region, heritage places and museums. Our unique heritage is one of the special reasons to visit our region and sets us apart from other parts of NSW."
Journeys Mid North Coast can be viewed online from Monday, September 4 at journeysmnc.com/. The exhibition features 48 special objects and their stories, 17 museums and collections and 12 State Heritage Places.
The project, launched by Member for Port Macquarie, Leslie Williams, at 10am on September 4, has been funded by the NSW Government through a 2021-23 NSW Heritage -Community Heritage Engagement grant with additional support from Arts Mid North Coast.
