R U OK? event at Taree Library

MidCoast Council is running an R U OK? charity event at Taree Library.
"We're hosting this event because we believe in the benefit of connection," said Alex Mills, MidCoast Council's manager libraries, community and cultural services.
Taree Library will host a drop-in mindfulness afternoon of colouring, sudoku, crosswords, mahjong and scrabble on Thursday, September 14 from 2:30pm - 4pm.
"Asking 'are you OK?' is something we can all do to make a difference in our community," Mr Mills said.
R U OK? Day is the national day of action that reminds and inspires Australian communities to look after each other by encouraging people to ask "are you OK?".
"This national charity is an initiative we're proud to support from the comfort of Taree library," said Mr Mills.
Light refreshments will be provided. Everyone is welcome, no bookings required.
If Taree is not your local library, talk to your branch to find out how you can take part.
