Straying well away from my normal submissions to the Manning River Times, I feel compelled to encourage everyone to make the effort to view a recently released film, Sound of Freedom.
It's showing at local cinemas now or coming shortly.
This film is about child sex slavery and one US law enforcement officer's obsession to do something about just a few of the victims.
It stars Jim Caviezel and has been supported by Mel Gibson.
It is based on a true story, so could perhaps be described as a dramatised documentary.
There are no laughs in this movie, it is quite confronting, but does not contain gratuitous violence and very little coarse language. It is set in the southern USA, Honduras and Colombia.
The title may seem strange but the reason for the title becomes evident towards the very end.
An unusual feature of this film is that a message comes on following all the credits at the end of the movie and you are encouraged to wait, watch and listen to it. It is delivered by Caviezel.
The film caused a lot of controversy in the USA prior to release and it took about five years to finally succeed, with support from Mel Gibson.
The criticism centres around the accuracy of some of the events but it has gone on to be a box office smash, coming in just behind Barbie and Indiana Jones 5.
Rated M, 135 minutes.
