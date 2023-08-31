Manning River Times
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Ian Dimmock reviews movie Sound of Freedom

By Ian Dimmock
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:43pm, first published August 31 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shutterstock picture.
Shutterstock picture.

Straying well away from my normal submissions to the Manning River Times, I feel compelled to encourage everyone to make the effort to view a recently released film, Sound of Freedom.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.