The Greater Charitable Foundation's support of ALNF in the Taree region dates back to 2019, during which time the Foundation supported ALNF's work providing training, support and mentoring through their Early Language and Literacy Program. The 2023 partnership will enable ALNF to offer the program to at least 40 educators working across 15 learning sites in Taree and the nearby towns of Old Bar, Nabiac and Coolongolook.