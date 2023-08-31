Manning River Times
Home/News

Greater Bank and Newcastle Permanent donate books to Taree preschools

By Staff Reporters
August 31 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NGM Group employees with the books they have donated to local preschools. Picture supplied
NGM Group employees with the books they have donated to local preschools. Picture supplied

Preschoolers in the Taree area are 350 books richer thanks to a generous donation through the Share-A-Book program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.