Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced an October 14 referendum date

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 31 2023 - 9:21am, first published 9:00am
With the 2023 referendum set for Saturday, October 14 now is the time for Australians to make sure they are enrolled and ready to vote, the Australian Electoral Commissions says.

