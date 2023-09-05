The realisation of a transport hub on Taree's outskirts has moved a step closer after councillors last week appointed a contractor to develop a masterplan for the site.
Funded by the state government, work on the Northern Gateway Airport and Transport Hub masterplan has been awarded to Ethos Urban Pty Ltd.
This stage of the project will enable the development of recently rezoned industrial land.
This is a clear message to people from outside this area that the Mid-Coast local government area (LGA) is open for business, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
Cr Tickle made his comments while discussing the matter at the MidCoast Council August meeting.
"The state government has given a vote to this area with the $15 million it has given to council for this project."
Stage one of the project was funded via a $15 million grant and included construction of the Cundletown bypass and access road into the hub.
Work began back in 2021.
The masterplan, and supporting documents, would provide guidance for future development of the sites identified and leverage the new roads to develop and link the transport hub and the airport.
Also, it will investigate and identify the demand for, and opportunities to maximise transport and other related business opportunities for the Taree, the Mid-Coast and wider region.
It will look at both road and air transport opportunities.
The project will develop a range of plans to ensure the transport hub and airport sites can be used and developed in the most efficient way.
The development of the master plan is fully funded by the State Government's Business Case and Strategy Development fund.
"There is a massive opportunity for businesses, apart from those already established, to utilise that site close to the airport, close to the highway and an easy commute the the city and all parts north and south," Cr Tickle said.
"And we really say the door is open for business to come to this area to share in the natural attributes of this area but at the same time take advantage of the economic benefit that comes from that."
The northern gateway has been on the plans since the Greater Taree City Council days, Jeremy Miller said.
"It is wonderful to see the progress which is happening there already; you just have to drive past to see the benefits of that $15 million state government grant," Cr Miller said.
"And, I'm usually very quick to rise to my feed when the state government is shifting costs to council so I should also raise my feet and thank them when they are funding great works that are being done like this."
Cr Miller said the masterplan would unlock benefits not only for the Taree area, but the entire Mid-Coast LGA.
"We will be looking at things like freight transport facilities, truck depots, transport depot, warehouse distribution centres particularly leveraging the Pacific Highway and the airport and by bringing in a revised airport masterplan into this process."
