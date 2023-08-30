Jeanette Holland was a young 35-year-old woman, married with three active school children when the family moved to Taree and purchased the Riverview Motel.
Jeanette recalls seeing two very well-dressed ladies walking down the path into the motel's reception office one day in 1973. They introduced themselves as Jeanette Adamson and Norma Gollan from Taree Quota Club, and they invited her to join Quota.
Fifty years on, Jeanette is still an active member of Quota.
At the Taree Quota Club's 76th installation of office bearers luncheon recently, past resident Nancy Boyling OAM made a special presentation to Jeanette for her 50 years of service.
Jeanette joined in 1973 and served as president from 1978-1980 and 1999--2001. She has also served as vice president, secretary, chairman of all committees and publicity officer.
In 1978 Jeanette attended a Quota International Convention in Chicago where her report was widely acclaimed. She was offered, and accepted, an invitation to join the International Community Service Committee, an honour to the Taree club, as well as a well-deserved tribute to Jeanette.
She attended many overseas conventions in Sans Francisco, Canada and New Zealand just to name a few.
Jeanette has since served on International Committees for World Service, Growth and Development and Speech and Hearing. She was Conference Chair of the very successful 1979 Conference in Taree, where she was appointed to the District Growth and Development Committee. She was also a leader at the Port Macquarie Forum in 1979.
Jeanette has conducted workshops at International Conventions, District Conferences and has been a frequent guest speaker about Quota and volunteering in general.
She was the co-ordinator for the Taree Quota Bridal Spectacular for many years. For 38 years Jeanette was also very involved in organising the annual elderly ladies Christmas party.
As Lt. Governor in 1985-1986 Jeanette worked with Taree Quota to establish a club at Forster/Tuncurry. She is still referred to as "mother" by members of the Forster/Tuncurry club and is held in high esteem.
Jeanette went on to become District Governor in 1986-1987 and during that time she and Jan Irvine surveyed and chartered Camden Haven and Port Macquarie clubs.
In the 1980s Quota was represented on Manning Counselling Service by Jeanette. This included the setting up of the tea rooms to financially support the service and provide a reasonable meal for anyone in need.
Quota members supported Bushland Place in a voluntary capacity and Jeanette held a discussion group with the residents every Monday morning for several years.
In the news: Million Dollar Chase heats run at Taree
In a project spanning over 12 years Jeanette and other Quotarians established the All Faiths Chapel at Manning Base Hospital. Also, Jeanette was heavily involved in the creation of the Quota's quiet room at the Taree library and hearing loops for The MEC and Ormbsy House.
Taree Quota hosted a district party to welcome Jeanette's friend, the international president Mary Cotter, from Alaska. Jeanette also compiled a book, Footsteps in Time, celebrating and documenting the first 50 years of Quota in Taree.
In 2000 Jeanette was awarded the Centenary Medal for services to Quota International followed by the award of an OAM for services to the community the following year.
Jeanette has been a role model and leader and has inspired all Quotarians for 50 years.
